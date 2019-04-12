× Aerotek hosting career fair

Aerotek will be hosting a job fair from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, April 15 at the Tennessee Career Center, 4240 Hickory Hill Road, Memphis.

They are accepting applications for Repair Technicians 1, Repair Technicians 2, Repair Technicians 3, Forklift Drivers, Quality Inspectors, and Material Handlers for our warehouse in the East Memphis area.

Ideal candidates will have previous experience in repair, testing, hardware, assembly and forklift operation.

Repair Technician candidates must have 1-4 years experience, a degree from a technician school or two years of experience. Forklift drivers must have experience with the reach, sit-down and cherry picker lift.

These positions also require the candidate to work long hours and weekends. Seven-year standard background check is required for all candidates.