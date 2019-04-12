Ad agency uses humor to battle porn addiction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah-based ad agency Harmon Brothers is using humor to battle porn addiction.

Harmon Brothers, which made ads for Squatty Potty and Poo-Pourri, made the social media ad for Michigan-based company Covenant Eyes.

CEO Benton Crane said they used the same principles in their Squatty Potty and Poo-Pourri ads.

“Harmon Brothers has always been really good at messaging difficult topics and I think this is one of the most difficult ones,” said Covenant Eyes spokesman Dan Armstrong.

The company scans your internet use and breaks the so-called shame cycle by alerting a friend of choice every time you look at porn.

“Addictions tend to live in isolation and recovery from addiction tends to happen when people are able to connect with each other,” Crane said.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert signed a resolution declaring porn a public health crisis two years ago and Covenant Eyes agreed, calling porn addiction a national epidemic.

“I think pornography is the only industry that has no demographic," Armstrong said. "It's simply everyone. There's no target audience. We have atheists and agnostics that come to us and say you know what I simply just don't want to look at porn anymore. Can you guys help?"

Covenant Eyes said the most successful road to recovery starts with accountability.

View the full ad below: