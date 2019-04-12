× 2020 hopeful Andrew Yang unveils plan to use 3D hologram to campaign in ‘two or three places’ at once

(CNN) — Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang is taking campaigning to new heights, recently unveiling his plan to use a 3D hologram to campaign remotely in two or three places at once.

Yang revealed his campaign strategy on “TMZ Live” Wednesday, appearing in a video alongside a hologram of rapper Tupac Shakur.

“I was doing a demo of what a hologram would consist of in order to send the hologram me to campaign in Iowa and other battleground states,” Yang explained.

Yang, who has centered his campaign around a universal basic income plan, said his team is working with a hologram company and may debut his 3D image as early as June, according to the Carroll Times Herald.

“We are exploring rolling a truck out that would enable someone to see a hologram of me that is three-dimensional give my stump speech,” Yang told the newspaper. “And, also, if I were in a studio, which we could set up very easily, I could beam in and take questions live.”

Yang told the Carroll Times Herald the 3D hologram is a “fun way” to be in multiple places at once but also ties to his presidential message that times are changing.

“We can’t just keep doing the same things over and over again and expect it to achieve the results we need,” Yang said.

Despite his new campaign approach, Yang told the newspaper he plans to continue scheduling in-person campaign stops.

