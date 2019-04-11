Woman claps as man kicks victim during attempted carjacking in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for three suspects in a violent attempted carjacking Wednesday at Crump Market in the 1000 block of East E.H. Crump Boulevard.

According to a report, the suspects up pulled alongside of the victim’s vehicle that was parked at a fuel pump. The victim immediately ran out after one of the suspects entered her car.

She quickly regained control, but the suspect then tried to force her out of the vehicle by kicking her. Camera footage shows a female suspect clapping as the victim is being kicked repeatedly. Another suspect was shown walking inside of the market.

They drove off after failing to take the woman’s car. The car they were in was reported stolen from the 6400 block of East Shelby Drive on March 31. It’s described as a 2013 four-door blue Volkswagen. The tag is TN 4N68K5.

The victim wasn’t taken to the hospital for injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.