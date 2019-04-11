Victim offering $5K reward after guns stolen in Clarksdale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLARKSDALE, Miss. — Clarksdale police are looking for the people responsible for casing a neighborhood and getting away with multiple firearms.

Cliff Heaton’s been hunting for decades. He has several guns, but there’s one that means a little extra.

“One of them was given to me by my dad," said Heaton. "My very first deer rifle. Every deer I’ve ever killed, I’ve killed with that gun.”

That gun, and two others were stolen from his truck last month.

“I was mad. I was mad at myself and I was mad at them, whoever it is.”

He says for months now, crooks have been targeting his Clarksdale neighborhood. They ride up and down Westover Drive, test door handles and steal what they deem worthy.

“I happen to have a radar detector and a nice pair of binoculars in the truck and they didn’t bother them, but they did get my three guns.”

He admits leaving the guns in his unlocked car was a mistake.

“That’s another reason I wanted to take a stand on it – we don’t need any more guns in the wrong hands in this town. In any town.”

So he’s offering a reward of $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction who stole his firearms. That’s more than the guns are worth.

“I’m just tired of it. People getting broken into out here in this area of town and nobody doing anything about it.”

Heaton says he wants to stop the criminals before they get bolder.

“If they’re breaking into your cars, the next time they’re going to break into your house or something. They’re going to get braver. They’re going to keep doing it.”

Heaton said neighbors have also pooled money in the past to get security.

These are the descriptions of his rifle and two pistols that were stolen:

45/410 Taurus Judge 3” Serial No. KU299743

38 Caliber Pistol

270 Weatherby Magnum with 3-12 Swarovski

If you have any information, contact the Clarksdale Police Department.

We reached out to police to get more information about any crime trends they’re seeing, but we haven’t heard back.