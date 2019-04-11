× SCS officials meet with family of White Station high student who committed suicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools officials met with the family of a White Station High School student who took his life last week.

In a released statement officials describe the student as a, “joy to his family, school, and community. We are grateful for Principal David Mansfield and his skilled staff of counselors who continue to support grieving students and teachers at White Station HS.”

It goes on to say that Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray, “and several members of the leadership team met with met with Montiel’s family to discuss our efforts to heighten mental health awareness, suicide prevention and provide additional school resources.”

SCS says they’re now working to develop a a student tip hotline and mobile app.

They’ve provided hotline numbers to staff and students who are experiences mental health challenges:

Shelby County Schools Mental Health Center (901)-416-8484.

Shelby County Schools Help Line scshelp@scsk12.org (901)-416-5300

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

1-800-273-8255

TBI School Violence Hotline

1-800-824-3463

TDMHSAS Helpline 1-800-560-5767

Call the Tennessee Statewide Crisis Line 24/7

1-855-CRISIS-1 (1-855-274-7471)