J.B. Bickerstaff out as Grizzlies head coach, GM Chris Wallace reassigned

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies head coach J.B. Bickerstaff was fired Thursday, and General Manager Chris Wallace was reassigned to a scouting position with the organization.

The shakeup came just hours after Wallace announced that Bickerstaff would be back next year as head coach.

The moves were made by owner Robert Pera after a second-straight dreadful season, with 22 wins last year and 33 this year.

Bickerstaff was just 48-and-97 since he took over for the fired David Fizdale at the beginning of last season.

Jason Wexler has been promoted to team president in charge of both business and basketball. Zach Kleiman promoted to executive vice president of basketball operations.

“In order to put our team on the path to sustainable success, it was necessary to change our approach to basketball operations,” Pera said in a statement. “I look forward to a reenergized front office and fresh approach to Memphis Grizzlies basketball under new leadership, while retaining the identity and values that have distinguished our team.”