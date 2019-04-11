Mayor: State police to investigate officer-involved shooting in Helena-West Helena

Posted 8:02 am, April 11, 2019

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A man was rushed to the hospital overnight following an officer-involved shooting in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas.

According to Mayor Kevin Smith, officers met a man who was brandishing a weapon and making threatening comments on Caney Creek off Springdale early Thursday morning.

At some point the man was shot and rushed to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis for treatment. His condition has not been released.

Arkansas State Police will be taking over the investigation, Smith said.

Google Map for coordinates 34.550186 by -90.622308.

