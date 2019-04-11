× Man pleads guilty to I-40 shooting involving pregnant woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man pleaded guilty to aggravated assault charges after firing shots at a man and his pregnant girlfriend following an accident.

The incident happened in September 2018 as the victim were traveling westbound on Interstate 40. The couple said a gold Lexus pulled into their lane, causing an accident. The male drivers pulled over near the Warford exit and got out of their cars to talk.

The victim told police the other driver suddenly took off when he asked to see the man’s license and proof of insurance. The couple immediately began following the driver and were eventually able to jot down his tags before passing him.

Several minutes later, the couple said they were sitting at a stop sign when they noticed the gold Lexus nearby. The driver again got out of his car, but this time he reportedly had a gun and began shooting.

Police said the victim’s truck was struck multiple times, including once on the passenger side windshield where the pregnant girlfriend was sitting.

Investigators were eventually able to track the suspect down using the tag information obtained by the victims. The car came back as being registered to a Laterrell Cline.

Both victims said Cline was the man responsible for the accident and shooting at them.

He was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony. However, the charges were eventually downgraded to aggravated assault after Cline agreed to plead guilty. He was given a five year suspended sentence and five years probation.