× Man accused of trying to hit officers with car during chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested on 10 different charges after he allegedly almost hit a police officer during a chase.

On Monday, April 8, officers were traveling along Crumpler Road when a Hyundai Elantra cut them off abruptly, nearly striking the front passenger side of their squad car. Officers tried to pull the driver over, but he refused to stop, made an illegal u-turn and then took off at a high rate of speed.

At several points, officers pulled their vehicle up next to the suspect’s car and that’s when they said he swerved in an apparent attempt to hit them. He even crossed the double yellow lines into oncoming traffic in an effort to evade police and disregarded a stop sign.

It all came to an end when the suspect dove up into a yard at Stateline and Crumpler and bailed out of the car.

Officers identified the driver as 28-year-old Deangelo Vanhook. He was charged with intentionally evading arrest, two counts of aggravated assault, failure to exercise due care, speeding, reckless driving, crossing the median on expressway, drive left of center of roadway, disregarding a stop sign and driving without a license.