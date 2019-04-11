Live at 9: Trash pick up rules, Fairlife grant program & Robert Kiyosaki

New trash pick up rules

For Memphis residents changes are coming to the way your yard debris and trash outside of your garbage carts are picked up. The city says it hopes these new rules will improve their service.

Albert Lamar joined us to explain what they’re doing.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Fairlife Grant Program

Fairlife, LLC., the makers of the ultra-filtered milk, want to help underserved communities and those plagued by food deserts. That's one of the reasons why they're bringing their 2019 Fairlife Grant Program to Memphis.

Lauren Knight explained how local organizations can receive $2,500.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Author chat with Robert Kiyosaki

Separating fact from fiction when it comes to finances isn't always an easy task. That's why author Robert Kiyosaki decided to step in to help.