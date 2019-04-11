Jets sign former Express, Troy quarterback Brandon Silvers

MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH24: Brandon Silvers #12 of the Memphis Express drops back to pass during a game against the Birmingham Iron at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on March 24, 2019 in Memphis, Tennessee. The Express defeated the Iron 31-25. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/AAF/Getty Images)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have signed quarterback Brandon Silvers, a former Troy University star who had been playing in the now-suspended Alliance of American Football.

Silvers threw for 777 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in three starts for the Memphis Express, including leading them to a 31-25 victory over Birmingham on March 24 in the only overtime game in AAF history.

The 24-year-old quarterback went undrafted last year after finishing his four-year career at Troy with 10,677 yards passing — second in school history — 71 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. His 70.5 percent completion rate in 2014 broke the NCAA record for a freshman, previously set by Oklahoma’s Sam Bradford (69.5 in 2007.

Silvers participated in New Orleans’ rookie minicamp, but was not signed by the Saints.

He joins a Jets quarterbacks room that includes starter Sam Darnold, who’s entering his second season, veteran Trevor Siemian and Davis Webb.

