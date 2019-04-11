× Investigators searching for man 6 years after disappearance from Marshall County lake

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — Investigators in Marshall County say they’ve spent the past few months looking into the six-year-old disappearance of a Mexican man.

Jose Rios Moreno was 25 years old when he arrived in Marshall County from his native Mexico to take a job in August 2012. He vanished not long after.

Moreno’s mother told WREG that she was told her son was picnicking with his brother-in-law and some other people in the Lake Center area when Moreno supposedly walked away and never came back. She said the brother-in-law told her he didn’t report Moreno’s disappearance to police because he was worried about his immigration status.

“The response that he gave to her was, ‘I didn’t make a police report because I’m illegal, and the reason was that I didn’t want to get in trouble with the police,’” said a friend translating for Leonor Moreno, who just recently arrived from Mexico to meet with detectives.

Moreno said she ended up filing a report with Holly Springs Police over the phone in 2012 and started meeting with Marshall County Sheriff’s deputies in October 2018.

The Sheriff’s Office said they currently have no suspects or leads but are offering a “substantial amount” of money for any information that helps them locate Moreno.

When asked if she believes her son is still alive, Moreno said she has her doubts. “Maybe not, because she thinks if he will be alive he will give a phone call,” said the friend.

But Moreno would like to know either which way so that she doesn’t have to keep wondering.

“I want to know that way I’m not gonna be continually living with the question: Where is he?”