Holly Springs Police searching for suspect in deadly shooting

Posted 7:45 pm, April 11, 2019, by

Tramayne Faulkner

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — The Holly Springs Police Department is searching for a suspect in the murder of 27-year-old Edeldridge Balfour.

Balfour was killed March 25 after being shot multiple times in the 100 block of Chatham Drive.

Police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Tramayne Rashad Faulkner. He’s charged with attempted and first-degree murder.

He’s considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on his whereabouts call Holly Springs Police at (662)-252-2122.

This is an ongoing investigation.

