Fred’s closing 159 stores nationwide, includes many in Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-based retailer Fred’s announced it will close 159 stores nationwide, and that includes many of the chain’s stores in the Mid-South.

The 159 under-performing stores are expected to close by the end of May. This closing is about 29% of Fred’s current total of 557 stores.

Below are the stores in the Mid-South that will be closed.

Tennessee:

Brownsville; 337 East Main Street

Collierville; 450 Highway 72 West

Dyersburg; 805 Pennell Lane

Jackson; 1688 S. Highland Avenue

Memphis; 4280 Getwell Road

Memphis; 5016 Old Summer Road

Arkansas:

Forrest City; 2227 N. Washington Street

Jonesboro; 2308 S. Caraway Road

Osceola; 1324 W. Keiser Avenue

Paragould; 1723 W. Kings Highway

West Memphis; 606 E. Broadway Street

Mississippi:

Holly Springs; 148 W. Van Dorn Avenue

Horn Lake; 3031 Goodman Road West

