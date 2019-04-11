Fred’s closing 159 stores nationwide, includes many in Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-based retailer Fred’s announced it will close 159 stores nationwide, and that includes many of the chain’s stores in the Mid-South.

The 159 under-performing stores are expected to close by the end of May. This closing is about 29% of Fred’s current total of 557 stores.

Below are the stores in the Mid-South that will be closed.

Tennessee:

  • Brownsville; 337 East Main Street
  • Collierville; 450 Highway 72 West
  • Dyersburg; 805 Pennell Lane
  • Jackson; 1688 S. Highland Avenue
  • Memphis; 4280 Getwell Road
  • Memphis; 5016 Old Summer Road

Arkansas:

  • Forrest City; 2227 N. Washington Street
  • Jonesboro; 2308 S. Caraway Road
  • Osceola; 1324 W. Keiser Avenue
  • Paragould; 1723 W. Kings Highway
  • West Memphis; 606 E. Broadway Street

Mississippi:

  • Holly Springs; 148 W. Van Dorn Avenue
  • Horn Lake; 3031 Goodman Road West

See the full list of closings here. 

