Fred’s closing 159 stores nationwide, includes many in Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-based retailer Fred’s announced it will close 159 stores nationwide, and that includes many of the chain’s stores in the Mid-South.
The 159 under-performing stores are expected to close by the end of May. This closing is about 29% of Fred’s current total of 557 stores.
Below are the stores in the Mid-South that will be closed.
Tennessee:
- Brownsville; 337 East Main Street
- Collierville; 450 Highway 72 West
- Dyersburg; 805 Pennell Lane
- Jackson; 1688 S. Highland Avenue
- Memphis; 4280 Getwell Road
- Memphis; 5016 Old Summer Road
Arkansas:
- Forrest City; 2227 N. Washington Street
- Jonesboro; 2308 S. Caraway Road
- Osceola; 1324 W. Keiser Avenue
- Paragould; 1723 W. Kings Highway
- West Memphis; 606 E. Broadway Street
Mississippi:
- Holly Springs; 148 W. Van Dorn Avenue
- Horn Lake; 3031 Goodman Road West