× Former WWE star bringing emotional and leadership training to St. Francis County

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. — A former WWE superstar and MMA fighter is bringing his organization, My Life My Power, to St. Francis County.

Daniel Puder recently became a part-time deputy with the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Department. He also runs the non-profit that brings together students, professionals and businesses for emotional and leadership training.

Puder said the My Life My Power program helps people get from where they are to where they want to be with their career, personal life and family.

The program is May 31 and June 1.

The program is free, and you can sign up here.