× DeSoto County to form new gang unit task force to combat crime

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Authorities in DeSoto County say they want to form a new task force to focus on one type of crime, gang activity.

“The last three to four years, while there has been gang activity here, I see it increasing,” District Attorney John Champion said.

Residents say they’re also ready for a positive change. We talked to a man who witnessed a deadly shooting at a business across the street from where he works. “I walked outside and saw people running away from the party, running and screaming,” he said.

As a result, Champion says county officials are creating a new gang unit made up of one or two officers from each of the six agencies in the county, including The Sheriff’s Office.

They won’t hire any new officers but do hope to get federal grants.

“It’s more preventative,” Champion said. “We’re probably sticking a finger in the dike, but we got to do something to curb this, because it’s getting out of hand.”

The idea is to streamline communication between officers working on gang-related crimes and to establish a database.

“I believe we can get a lot of info out of gang members here that we can share with Memphis. That may be able to help Memphis and Shelby county out,” Champion said.

If fact, Shelby county already has a gang unit and that same type of database. Champion says he hopes Shelby County officials can help them out and give them access to start.