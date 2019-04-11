Crews respond to possible fire at Tunica chemical plant

April 11, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tunica County Sheriff Department says agencies are on the scene of a possible fire at the Drexel Chemical plant just south of Tunica, Mississippi.

The sheriff’s office says people within a quarter of mile of the plant have been evacuated.

There are no reports of any injuries.

A spokesperson for the Memphis-based company says they are aware of the situation and have sent a crew to respond. The representative said the company is not aware of any injuries.

