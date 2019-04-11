Bartlett couple beaten with bat, held at gunpoint during robbery

BARTLETT, Tenn. — A couple is recovering after police say they were brutally beaten and robbed in front of their home off Vanderschaff Drive in Bartlett.

Investigators say a woman and her husband were walking down their driveway after just returning home when they were suddenly ambushed. They saw two men running through their front yard toward them.

The woman screamed and tried to run, but she fell. One of them men armed with a bat began hitting her legs and waist while demanded her wedding ring. The other attacker held her husband at gunpoint and ordered him to lay face down on the ground. His watch and wedding ring were stolen.

The suspects then ran off but decided to return to take the husband’s wallet. They then ran to a waiting car and drove off.

“Well, it is real surprising, and it’s very unusual,” neighbor Doyle Bradsher said. He’s lived in the area more than 20 years and says he still loves it. “It’s a little more unusual to see it at a home. Particularly out here. That’s very unusual for us.”

As the couple recovers several people we spoke with say the robbery is a scary reminder to be alert and aware wherever you are.