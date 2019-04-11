× Armed robbery brings police to Memphis Zoo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — North Parkway was blocked for hours early Thursday as police searched for an armed robbery suspect inside the Memphis Zoo.

The trouble began just before 1 a.m. when a robbery was reported near Wells Station Road and Bayliss Avenue.

A short time later, police and firefighters were seen outside the Memphis Zoo near Rhodes College. Security at the college declined to say whether the campus was put on lockdown.

Police said the suspect’s vehicle somehow caught fire. It appears the suspect then abandoned the vehicle and hopped the fence into the zoo. He was later found inside by K9 units.

WREG photojournalist Greg Tate recorded video of a helicopter flying overhead and saw an ambulance leave the zoo around 2:30 a.m. According to the Memphis Fire Department, one person was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.