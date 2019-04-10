× Women arrested in connection to basketball court shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two more people have been arrested after a man opened fire on a basketball court near the Mount Moriah police precinct.

Shadarra Bowles and Lashanique Jones were both arrested on Tuesday.

On March 22, police said they were standing behind the police station when they heard about six shots from the courts right next door. When they arrived on the scene, two victims told police they were playing basketball when they got into an argument with a man, who was later identified as Kevin Baker.

The victims said Baker left the basketball court and came back with a handgun, making threats to shoot both of the victims. He then fired multiple shots toward the victims.

Someone then pulled out a gun and shot Baker. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and then released into police custody.

According to police, surveillance video from the incident showed Baker had obtained the gun from Bowles. Police were able to track her down to an apartment on Wilchester Lane, but when they arrived they were met instead by Jones. She told police Bowles was not inside the apartment and wouldn’t let officers inside without a warrant.

Authorities advised her that if Bowles was in fact inside that home she would be charged.

Again, they said she denied the suspect was inside.

Several minutes later, officers knocked on the door a second time and Bowles exited the apartment.

Both women were taken into custody and charged.