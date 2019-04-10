× Two suspects at large following Midtown burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects are at large following an early morning burglary in Midtown.

According to police, the suspects broke into the McLean Mart at 643 North McLean around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, setting off the security alarm. By the time officers arrived, the suspects had taken off with an undisclosed amount of cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets.

Officers determined the criminals smashed through a window in order to gain access to the building.

No arrests have been made. If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.