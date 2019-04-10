× Search for missing Olive Branch woman comes to tragic end

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — The search for a missing Olive Branch woman has come to a tragic end.

Jeanine Blankenship was discovered dead near Depot Street and Old Highway 78, WREG learned Wednesday morning.

A cause of death has not been released.

On Tuesday, WREG was told Blankenship was last seen on April 2, 2019 when she took a one-way Uber ride to a store in the Old Town section of Olive Branch.

Gloria Wommack, manager at Cox’s Package Store, remembers the woman coming in April 2 and purchasing a bottle of Vodka. Wommack tells us Blankenship had visible injuries to her face. “She was in bad shape, so I asked her if she needed any help. She told me, ‘no.’ I told her that she didn’t look good. She said, ‘but I’m going to be OK. I just fell and hurt myself in my living room.”

Wommack says while Jeanine was in the store the Uber driver left, not knowing that Jeanine’s cell phone and apartment keys were still in the car. “She went outside and she disappeared. We don’t know where she went, and who picked her up,” she said.

It wasn’t until later that the Uber driver found the items and turned them in to Jeanine’s apartment leasing office.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, you’re urged to call the Olive Branch Police Department at (662)-895-4111.