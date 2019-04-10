× Ross Elementary dismissing early due to power outage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ross Elementary School will dismiss at noon Wednesday due to a power outage in the neighborhood, according to a voicemail sent to parents by Shelby County Schools.

A school official said classes were conducted in the morning, but MLGW would not be able to get the power back on to continue school the rest of the day.

The school will follow normal dismissal procedures, and students will be fed lunch before they leave, SCS said.

MLGW shows a power outage affecting up to 1,000 customers in the Hickory Hill area around the school as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.