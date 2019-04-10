× Police: Woman missing a week after reported meet up with someone she met online

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have issued an alert for a woman and her two cats after she agreed to meet someone she met online.

Markenzie Hientz reportedly was last seen at her home in the 8000 block of Hampton Woods on Friday, April 5, 2019.

According to police, she took her two cats with her to meet someone she met on a dating app. She has not been seen or heard from since.

If you know where she is, call police at (901) 545-2677.