Police investigating deadly overnight shooting in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police launched an investigation overnight after a man was found dead in the Orange Mound area.

Police received a call around 10:18 p.m. Tuesday from the 1500 block of Cella after an apparent shooting. When they arrived, first responders said the man had already died.

No suspect information is available.

If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.