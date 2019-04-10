× Police investigating after family’s home targeted two nights in a row

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating after one family’s home became the target of violence two nights in a row.

According to authorities, officers were called to the 1000 block of South White Station early Tuesday morning after receiving a shots fired call. Witnesses on the scene said the shooter took off in a black sedan after firing shots at the home.

It appears one person was injured during the shooting, but authorities have not released their condition.

A total of eight bullet holes were discovered inside the home, including in the family’s refrigerator.

Less than 24 hours later, police responded to the same home after shots were fired again. This time authorities said they recovered 26 shell casings in the middle of the street.

A description of the suspect has not been released.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.