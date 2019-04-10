Norvell opens night with guitar smash but Atlanta hands 901 FC a loss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Multicolored smoke filled the air of AutoZone Park Wednesday night and that meant one thing; soccer was back in downtown Memphis.

More than 7,000 fans packed AutoZone Park on a weeknight to welcome back Memphis 901 FC after the club’s three-week road trip.

Despite Memphis (1-3-2, 5 pts) falling in a narrow 1-0 result to Atlanta United 2, the buzz of being back at home was not lost on the players.

“I thought the atmosphere tonight was great and it felt good to be back home,” 901 FC forward Rashawn Dally said after the match. “We had some momentum going and we wanted to continue to build off that.

“Obviously tonight, the result is disappointing we can’t dwell on that for too long.”

Memphis continued its trend of creating chances Wednesday night as the club put six shots on target in just the first half.

But it was Atlanta (2-2-1, 7 pts) who struck first as Kevin Barajas put the visitors up in the 45th minute.

Memphis continued to find chance after chance in the second half, missing by just inches on most occasions. The closest shot to equalizing came in the 67th minute as Atlanta goalkeeper Dylan Castanheira saved a sure headed goal by defender Jacob Hauser-Ramsey off a corner kick.

Memphis was unable to convert the rest of the way, but in true Bluff City fashion, showed the crowd it would not give up until the final whistle.

The club now sets its sights on in-state rival, Nashville SC (2-1-1, 7 pts). Both clubs will face each other for the first time Saturday in First Tennessee Park at 7:00 p.m.

“You learn your lessons every time you play a game and then you step on the field the next day and you figure out how to fix it,” Memphis defender Marc Burch said. “We are going to Nashville with the intent to win.”

Memphis returns to AutoZone Park on April 27 to take on the Charleston Battery at 7:00 p.m. Tickets for that match are now on sale.