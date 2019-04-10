× Memphis woman accused of stealing nearly $40k worth of hard drives from employer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was arrested after police say she stole nearly $40,000 worth of hard drives from her employer.

Authorities said they were contacted on Tuesday regarding an ongoing investigation at Flex, located in the 6300 block of East Holmes Road. A company representative told officers one of their technicians, Sharon Edwards, 45, had been under investigation for several months after they realized she was ordering more parts than she was using.

The company then discovered that one of Edwards’ relatives was selling the exact same model of computer hard drives that Edwards had reportedly ordered while working with Flex.

While being questioned by the company and officers, Edwards reportedly confessed to stealing approximately 125 hard drives, ranging in value from $314 to $321 each. In all, the merchandise was worth a reported $39,788.

Edwards was arrested and charged with theft of property.