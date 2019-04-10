× Memphis man arrested for attacking man with vodka bottle after arguing over eye patch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An adult club without a name, a bottle of booze and an eye patch lead to a fight that landed a man in jail, Memphis Police said.

Gregory Graham, 44, of Memphis is charged with aggravated assault.

Police say he got into an argument with a man over his eye patch at a club on Castallia Street Tuesday night. That led to a fight, and police say the victim was hit over the head ten times with a bottle of vodka.

The victim had cuts to his head.

This is an ongoing investigation.