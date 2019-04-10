Memphis man arrested for attacking man with vodka bottle after arguing over eye patch

Posted 10:10 pm, April 10, 2019, by

Gregory Graham

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An adult club without a name, a bottle of booze and an eye patch lead to a fight that landed a man in jail, Memphis Police said.

Gregory Graham, 44, of Memphis is charged with aggravated assault.

Police say he got into an argument with a man over his eye patch at a club on Castallia Street Tuesday night. That led to a fight, and police say the victim was hit over the head ten times with a bottle of vodka.

The victim had cuts to his head.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.