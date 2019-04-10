× Memphis changes curbside debris pickup schedule

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis will soon change its system for picking up yard debris and trash outside of garbage carts in hopes to improve service.

Twice per month on a resident’s regular collection day, workers will pick up garbage in the cart, recycling bins, up to two bags of yard debris and outside-the-cart trash like tree limbs and large items.

“At its core, City government’s job is to provide top quality, reliable service to our residents,” Mayor Jim Strickland said. “With this new improvement and added technology, we are doing just that. I’m excited to roll this out and want to thank Director (Al) Lamar and his team for making it happen.”

Residents will be told which of their service days they can place the debris and large items on the curb for pickup. All solid waste customers should receive a magnetic postcard in the mail with their pickup information.

“Change is coming to the Solid Waste Service Delivery Model effecting outside the cart collections. Outside the Cart / Bulk Waste collections will be Bi-Monthly 1st/3rd or 2nd /4th week by your current service delivery day. By adding this new level of service, we’re simplifying the process for our residents,” Al Lamar, director of the Division of Solid Waste said. “Weekly Garbage collection will remain the same except for customers being limited to 2 bags of yard waste. Folks have enough to worry about without calling someone to pick up their trash.”

A calendar is at www.memphistn.gov with pickup information. The new service schedule starts May 1.