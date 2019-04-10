× Man accused of stealing Memphis Police officer’s equipment from vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 20-year-old man is accused of stealing a truck and breaking into vehicles around an East Memphis neighborhood, and one of the victims was a Memphis Police officer.

Laterrence Pugh faces multiple charges of theft and burglary.

Police said the first incident happened March 17 at a house on Eastover Drive. The victim said someone stole a Nissan Titan truck and its contents, which had been parked in front of his house.

Then on March 18, a victim told officers someone broke into her Jeep Cherokee parked on Chapman Drive, near the first incident.

The same day, a Memphis Police officer reported that $5,000 in MPD-issued police equipment had been stolen out of his unmarked vehicle, which was parked at a house a few blocks away.

A Memphis Police spokesperson said someone entered entered through driver’s door — it was unclear if it was locked — and took a bag that had the officer’s duty belt, handcuffs, ASP Baton, pepper spray, flashlight and radio. Once reported stolen, the radio was immediately shut down.