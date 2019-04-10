Man accused of stealing Memphis Police officer’s equipment from vehicle
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 20-year-old man is accused of stealing a truck and breaking into vehicles around an East Memphis neighborhood, and one of the victims was a Memphis Police officer.
Laterrence Pugh faces multiple charges of theft and burglary.
Police said the first incident happened March 17 at a house on Eastover Drive. The victim said someone stole a Nissan Titan truck and its contents, which had been parked in front of his house.
Then on March 18, a victim told officers someone broke into her Jeep Cherokee parked on Chapman Drive, near the first incident.
The same day, a Memphis Police officer reported that $5,000 in MPD-issued police equipment had been stolen out of his unmarked vehicle, which was parked at a house a few blocks away.
A Memphis Police spokesperson said someone entered entered through driver’s door — it was unclear if it was locked — and took a bag that had the officer’s duty belt, handcuffs, ASP Baton, pepper spray, flashlight and radio. Once reported stolen, the radio was immediately shut down.
Some of the property was recovered hours later on Rutland, MPD said.
It was not clear whether the officer was facing any disciplinary action.
Police said Pugh was tied to the three incidents by prints left on the stolen truck and was located in the 1000 block of Prescott. They say he confessed to participating in all three crimes.