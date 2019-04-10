Live at 9: Summer jobs, Memphis Heritage, Dr. Earle Fisher & National Volunteer Week

Summer jobs in Shelby County

Learn new skills and prepare yourself for other career opportunities all with the help of Shelby County and the Youth Conversation League.

The Summer Work Experience is now accepting applications but the deadline is looming.

Doctor Lasonya Hall had the details on Live at 9.

Memphis Heritage's Summer Teacher Institute

The city of Memphis and Shelby County are both home to a wealth of historical and cultural resources, and the Memphis Heritage Trail wants to make sure the educators who teach our children have the right tools to share that with their students. Felecia Harris talked about their upcoming summer institute for teachers.

The people's convention survey

One Mid-South organization wants to be the catalyst for change in this community, but they can't do it alone. Activist Doctor Earle Fisher explained what they need from residents of Memphis and Shelby County to make it happen.

National Volunteer Week

It's National Volunteer Week, and believe it or not, senior citizens make up nearly 25-percent of the nation's volunteer population. Senior citizens here in the Mid-South are no exception to this statistic. In fact, a local senior community is very active in giving back.

Bridget Bareck, Modine Bolen and Kim O'Donnell joined us to talk about the impact they are having in the community.

Watercooler Wednesday

What if your toddler locked up your tablet or smartphone for decades? Plus, a new course at one university is raising some eyebrows. We discussed that and more in this segment of Watercooler Wednesday.