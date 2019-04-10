× Cordova teen indicted for 2018 double murder, arson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old Cordova man was indicted Tuesday in the shooting deaths of a Memphis couple, whose bodies were found in their burned apartment in southeast Memphis.

Aareon Berryman was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated arson, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon.

Brandon Allen, 34, and Regina Allen, 33, were found shot in their burning apartment building on Tall Oaks Circle on Feb. 22, 2018.

Investigators said Berryman robbed Brandon Allen and shot him and his wife Regina. He then doused the apartment with lighter fluid, ignited it and ran.

As Berryman ran from the scene, a police officer and an MLGW employee saw him and heard someone else yell, “It’s a robbery.”

The officer and the MLGW employee chased Berryman through the apartment complex and were able to capture him. He was in possession of a handgun, an AR-15 pistol, several stolen cell phones and marijuana.

As the officer saw the fire in the apartment grow, he asked Berryman if anyone else was inside. Berryman said there were two people where he “left them” in the apartment. Both victims were found inside dead from gunshot wounds.