× Coca-Cola expanding West Memphis plant, adding jobs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Coca-Cola Bottling Co. is expanding its facility and adding jobs in West Memphis, Arkansas, the Arkansas Economic Development Commission announced Wednesday.

The company will invest $33 million into the 200,000-square-foot expansion, and transfer some 60 jobs, doubling its current workforce.

The Memphis Business Journal has reported that some of those jobs will come from the company’s Memphis production facility on Hollywood, which will reportedly close in 2020 as the company consolidates the two facilities.

However, Arkansas officials say the company’s separate transportation and logistics facility, which currently employs about 300, will remain in Memphis.

“Coca-Cola has been a valued business partner in this community for a number of years, and we are excited they have chosen to expand in West Memphis,” West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon said in a news release.

Representatives at Coca-Cola Consolidated’s corporate office and at the Memphis plant could not be reached for comment.