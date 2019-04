Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Brittani Peoples of Aspire Hanley Elementary School is this week's Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week.

Brittani teaches fifth grade and says, "Changing the narrative for black and brown children," is what she loves most about teaching.

If you'd like to nominate a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week, you can do so by following this link.