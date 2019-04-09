× Woman accused of killing pastor, shooting wife enters not guilty plea

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The attorney for the woman charged with shooting and killing a Collierville pastor entered a plea of not guilty on her behalf Tuesday.

Attorney Leslie Ballin said Latoshia Daniels didn’t appear in court Tuesday due to logistics, but he said his client was not guilty.

“We’ve entered a not guilty plea. We mean it,” Ballin said.

Daniels is accused of coming from Little Rock to Brodes Perry’s Collierville apartment and shooting him several times while saying, “You broke my heart.”

Police say she then shot Perry’s wife in the shoulder after she knelt beside him. Daniels is also accused of running from police and assaulting an officer after being taken to the hospital.

The 39-year-old describes herself online as a social worker and certified anger management specialist.

She is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, assaulting an officer and resisting arrest. There’s no bail set for her, but her attorneys said they may ask for bail at the next hearing.

The three all reportedly knew each other from when the Perrys lived in Little Rock.

“This family is not used to this kind of trouble,” Ballin said.

An affidavit mentioned the possibility of an affair between Daniels and Perry, who was an executive pastor at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church.

The church described him as a phenomenal man who will be missed by all.

Ballin says this reminds him of the case of Mary Winkler, who was convicted of voluntary manslaughter after shooting and killing her husband while he was lying in bed more than a decade ago.

She told police she was abused by her husband, who was a minister.

Daniels’ next hearing is scheduled for April 23.