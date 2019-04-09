× Today is Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry’s across the globe

(CNN) — Alert to ice cream lovers across the globe: There’s free ice cream on Tuesday.

Between 12 and 8 p.m., if there’s a Ben & Jerry’s store in sight, it’ll be giving away free ice cream cones.

Yes, we’re talking all 600-plus stores in 38 countries, including all the stores across 30 US states and in Washington DC.

“There are no rules for Free Cone Day,” the company said in a news release. “You can get in line as many times as you want.”

Though lines may be intimidatingly long, they’ll probably move fast because only ice cream is being exchanged, Ben & Jerry’s officials said.

The worldwide celebration started in 1979 at the original Ben & Jerry’s in Burlington, Vermont, as a way to thank the community for its support.

“We’re nothing without our fans,” Ben & Jerry’s CEO Matthew McCarthy said in the statement. “It’s all about saying thank you to our fans.”

The company has hosted Free Cone Day on the second Tuesday of April for the past few years because it’s close to its anniversary in early May and it’s the start of “ice cream season” for most franchise locations.

Ben & Jerry’s stores on this day in 2015 gave away 1 million cones, a tally the company expects to top this year.

