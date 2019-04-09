Third suspect charged after shooting along Poplar Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another suspect has been arrested and charged after a shooting along Poplar Avenue sent an innocent bystander to the hospital in critical condition.

Javonte Deberry was charged with acting in concert: aggravated assault and aggravated assault.

According to police, it all started when the occupants of a black Mitsubishi Lancer and a red Chevrolet Camaro began shooting at one another at the red light. The Camaro fled south on White Station while the Lancer fled west on Poplar. Several seconds later, the occupants of the Lancer began once again firing shots at the Camaro before taking off.

A witness to the incident reportedly followed the Lancer west on Poplar. That good Samaritan’s vehicle was shot at 11 times before the driver got away.

A young female driver was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Officers also found bullet holes in another car and a UPS delivery truck, as well as two rifle casings and 11 spent .45-cal. bullet casings.

Police said Deberry was the driver of the black sedan.

Two other suspects – Brian Joiner and Marvin Lewis – were also arrested in the case.

Joiner was arrested and taken into custody April 3. Police didn’t say which car he was in, but said he was identified as the person who backed one of the cars into a parking space before it was abandoned. He was also the last known person to be with the firearms used during the incident.

Lewis was arrested shortly after the shooting after he and another man were dropped off by an unknown individual at St. Francis Hospital. Lewis had reportedly been shot during the incident.

He was later charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. The man who was dropped off with Lewis has not been identified.

Community center shooting

Deberry was also charged in connection to a shooting at the Bert Ferguson Community Center in January 2017.

According to police, the music was just getting started when four uninvited guests tried to crash the birthday bash. When they were turned away, they left with guns blazing. A 15-year-old was shot but is expected to be okay.

Deberry were charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.