Taylor Swift donates $113K to Tennessee LGBTQ advocacy group

Posted 5:00 am, April 9, 2019, by

In this March 14, 2019, file photo, Taylor Swift arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Swift says the efforts of a Tennessee LGBTQ advocacy group to fight against a handful of contentious bills moving inside the state’s GOP-controlled General Assembly inspired her to make a sizeable donation. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Music superstar Taylor Swift says the efforts of a Tennessee LGBTQ advocacy group to fight a handful of contentious bills moving inside the state’s Republican-controlled General Assembly inspired her to make a sizeable donation.

According to the Tennessee Equality Project, Swift donated $113,000 to the organization on Monday. The group posted a handwritten letter from Swift, where she cited the recent petition of Tennessee faith leaders who opposed a series of bills that they say target LGBTQ individuals.

Swift praised the religious leaders for giving all people a place to worship.

Known as the so-called “Slate of Hate,” the bills include allowing adoption agencies to discriminate against same-sex couples and preventing government agencies from considering a business’s nondiscrimination policies when selecting a contract.

