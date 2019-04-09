× Pass It On: A deserving nurse receives help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis nurse has spent 40 years of her life caring for others. Now she needs a little help.

Meet our play makers Rick and Kim. They want to help Mary. She works at the Memphis Surgery center. “Well, Mary had developed cancer. She had to resign from here. She is without employment. She doesn’t have disability or anything,” they said.

For 40 years she’s been giving back. Now it’s time for us to give back to her.

We’re passing on $300 from News Channel 3 and an additional $300 from our anonymous donor in Nesbit, Mississippi. But that’s not it. Rick and Kim have more. “We have $820 that we’ve collected here.”

Its’ time to find Mary. We spotted her inside of the Memphis Surgery Center.

“We passed around the bed pan. Well, that’s what all good nurses do, and we took up a collection,” Rick said. He counted out the cash, which was a total of $1,420.

“It makes me feel wonderful to know that I’m blessed with all these wonderful friends and family and community,” Mary said.