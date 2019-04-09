× One suspect in custody, another at large following armed robbery and police chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was taken into custody after police say he and another suspect robbed a woman at gunpoint and then led police on a chase through the street of Memphis.

The suspect has not been identified at this point, but police told WREG it all started early Tuesday morning as a woman was getting out of her car. She said she was approached by two men who pulled out weapons and demanded her car keys.

Responding officers were looking for the suspects when they spotted the car near South Mendenhall and Winchester. They said the suspects refused to stop and led officers on a chase down Winchester.

The driver eventually lost control at Clearbrook and crashed into a home.

One suspect was taken into custody as the other fled the scene.