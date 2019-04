MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The westbound lanes on I-240 between Poplar Avenue and Walnut Grove Road have been shutdown due to a fatal crash.

According to police, three cars were involved in a crash early Tuesday morning. Video of the scene shows a vehicle flipped in the center two lanes.

Memphis police are detouring drivers off the interstate using the Poplar Avenue exit.

At 8 a.m., traffic along I-240 was backed up all the way to the Summer Avenue exit.

🚨🚨🚨Center/left lanes BLOCKED I-240W @ Poplar Ave due to serious injury crash. Only far right lane open. One car overturned. pic.twitter.com/NsFVWZdHBl — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) April 9, 2019