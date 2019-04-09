Family desperately searching for missing Olive Branch woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Olive Branch Police are actively investigating the disappearance of a woman missing since April 2, 2019.

Jeanine Blankenship had reportedly taken a one-way Uber ride to a store in the "old town" section of Olive Branch. After the Uber left she was seen walking away by herself and hasn't been heard of since.

Family and friends say they now fear the worst. "Jeanine is struggling with alcoholism. And she had taken an Uber to the Cox Package Store," Jeanine's ex-husband, Andy Blankenship, said.

Gloria Wommack, manager at Cox's Package Store, remembers the woman coming in April 2 and purchasing a bottle of Vodka. Wommack tells us Blankenship had visible injuries to her face. "She was in bad shape, so I asked her if she needed any help. She told me, 'no.' I told her that she didn't look good. She said, 'but I'm going to be OK. I just fell and hurt myself in my living room."

Wommack says while Jeanine was in the store the Uber driver left, not knowing that Jeanine's cell phone and apartment keys were still in the car. "She went outside and she disappeared. We don't know where she went, and who picked her up," she said.

It wasn't until later that the Uber driver found the items and turned them in to Jeanine's apartment leasing office.

Andy is concerned his ex-wife could have run into a problem while walking back to her apartment. He hopes police will conduct a ground search. "Given the state that she might have been in. We really, really hope they decide to do a search. If not, I know a lot of her friends are going to organize something," he said.

Andy says the longest she's ever been gone is two days. Never a whole week.

On Tuesday, Janie Powers and Jeanine's daughter Katie searched an area near the woman's apartment. They hope flyers and a lot of prayer will bring her home.

"Jeanine, we love you and want you to come home. You have a mother and children and lots of friends. We love you and care about you. Please come home safely," Powers said.

If you have any information, you're urged to call the Olive Branch Police Department at (662)-895-4111.