Man arrested in connection to three armed robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after two attempted robberies and a third robbery at a local Sprint store.

On March 5, officers responded to an attempted robbery at the Dollar General on James Road.

Employees said a man wearing a red Nike hoodie, black pants and red Puma shoes entered the business armed with a gun and tried to rob the store. He was met by an armed security guard who forced him to flee the scene in a white Honda.

Shortly after that, officers responded to the Dollar General located in the 1400 block of Hollywood after receiving another armed robbery call. It appears a man wearing the same exact clothing entered that location armed with a gun. Again, he was forced to retreat after an armed citizen opened fire on him inside the business.

On March 16, police say the same suspect entered the Sprint store at 1625 Poplar Avenue and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

Unfortunately for the suspect, an employee at that last location was able to identify him.

Arsenio Taylor was arrested this week and charged with aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated robbery and being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon.