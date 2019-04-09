× Man accused of bilking auto buyers pleads guilty in another case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A convicted felon accused of stealing thousands of dollars in a bogus car scheme pleaded guilty in another case this week.

It’s a scheme the News Channel 3 investigators exposed earlier this year.

In court Monday, a judge ordered Leandre Barner to pay back $1,200 to a man who paid for a van he never received.

Barner pleaded guilty to theft of property, but other people say he did the same thing to him, so more charges are still pending.

He’ll be back in court for those next month.

Barner also pleaded guilty to similar charges last year after conning a Texas man out of nearly $30,000 dollars.