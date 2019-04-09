Local politician calls for change after grandson is shot dead: ‘We’ve got a problem here in Memphis’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Politician Charlotte Bergmann's tweet was short but powerful. In fact, it's still turning heads on both Twitter and Facebook. "I was just feeling a need to vent," she said.

Police say her grandson Brandon was shot and killed in the Deerfield apartment complex on Saturday.

"Brandon was the glue that tied our family together. We are all vulnerable to what is happening out there on the streets," Bergmann said. She says Brandon was at the apartment complex visiting his girlfriend.

Bergmann has put herself in positions to make a difference in her community for some time now, and she says this tragedy only added more fuel to the fire."I love my grandson, and I don't want his life to be lived in vain. There's a message out there and parents, I hope that you are ready."

Bergmann says she just wants to save young people from their own demise. "My heart goes out to not only my grandson, but the two young men that murdered my grandson," she said. "I started an organization in January. It's called Battle for America, because I recognized before my grandson died that we needed some changes."

Bergmann says she's ready to help create those changes. "Doing the same thing over and over is not going to solve the problem. I'm starting by getting in the church, rallying with pastors and police. We need to reach the children to increase the emphasis of value."

She taking the grieving process one day at a time while helping to heal a hurting city.

Police are still looking for the men who pulled the trigger. If you know anything, you're urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.