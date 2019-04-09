Live at 9: Jim Strickland, Easter DIY, Chef Franco & Shelby Forest Spring Fest

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland

It’s budget season for the city of Memphis and while money may be tight at City Hall right now, Mayor Jim Strickland believes we’re heading in the right direction. He joined us to discuss that along with other plans and proposals in the works.

Easter DIY with JJ Keras

We're just a couple of weeks away from Easter Sunday and that means it's time to start planning. Lifestyle expert JJ Keras was here with some quick and inexpensive DIY ideas.

Cooking with Chef Franco

Eggs are a traditional part of Easter for most folks who celebrate the holiday, from hiding Easter eggs for the kids to adding them to the table in some dish for that special meal. Chef Franco prepared a dish that you can make in your own kitchen for Easter or any other brunch.

Shelby Forest Spring Fest

Wildlife exhibits, arts and crafts, food and great music. All that and more can be found at the Shelby Forest Spring Fest.