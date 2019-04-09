Jones set to transfer from Tigers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS -- Despite saying all the right things after the season, saying he was coming back to the Tigers, it looks like Antwann Jones has had a change of heart.

Jones has entered the NCAA Transfer portal with an intent to leave the U of M program.

The 6'6" four star guard out of Orlando averaged less than five points and three rebounds a game in 35 games during his up and down freshman year with the Tigers.

If Jones does transfer, it does free up a third scholarship for Penny Hardaway after Victor Enoh decided to transfer on Monday.