Jones set to transfer from Tigers

Posted 6:45 pm, April 9, 2019, by

MEMPHIS --  Despite saying all the right things after the season, saying he was coming back to the Tigers, it looks like Antwann Jones has had a change of heart.
Jones has entered the NCAA Transfer portal with an intent to leave the U of M program.

The 6'6" four star guard out of Orlando averaged less than five points and three rebounds a game in 35 games during his up and down freshman year with the Tigers.

If Jones does transfer, it does free up a third scholarship for Penny Hardaway after Victor Enoh decided to transfer on Monday.

 

