Woman accused of attacking husband inside Le Bonheur

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is accused of attacking her husband in a hospital where their child was being treated Sunday night.

Memphis Police said Keshia Hymon’s husband brought their son to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for treatment around 5:30 p.m. and called his wife to let her know.

When she showed up at the treatment room, police say she confronted her husband, pouring lip gloss on him, tearing his shirt, scratching his face and striking him in the hands with a pair of scissors.

Hymon is charged with aggravated assault.